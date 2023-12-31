Woman who lost sister to ovarian cancer saves another woman's life after ad campaign

A woman who lost her sister to ovarian cancer just eight days after her diagnosis has since saved another woman’s life after taking part in an ad campaign about the signs to look out for. Natalie Wild, 44, who works in commercial properties, was devastated when her sister Leanne died aged 39 in December 2021 after finding out just eight days earlier that she had ovarian cancer. She now hopes to help other women spot the signs of the cancer.

Remembering Leanne as a ‘social butterfly’ and a ‘bundle of fun’, Natalie and her family, including her sister Grace, 28, sought out work with a charity as a positive outlet for their grief. After taking part in an ad campaign last Christmas for charity Target Ovarian Cancer, Natalie was stopped by someone she knew to tell her that she had saved their cousin’s life after they had seen the poster and recognised similar symptoms





