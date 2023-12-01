First Responder Describes Finding Victims Huddled Together in Stardust Blaze

The first emergency responder at the scene of the Stardust blaze describes finding victims huddled together on the dancefloor. John Fitzsimons, a fireman working as a doorman that night, was one of the first to contact the station about the fire. The seriousness of the fire was immediately escalated as lives were at risk and up to 200 people could be lost.
Inquests told how flames 'shot across' Stardust ceilingA survivor of the Stardust fire has described how he went back inside the burning building to pull a girl to safety.
Trapped Stardust victims used toilet water to surviveThe Stardust inquests have heard how those trapped in the burning building splashed water from the toilets onto their faces as the smoke and heat grew more intense. Deirdre Dames, a survivor, shared her experience in court.
Eyewitness describes intense heat and panic during Stardust nightclub fireThe Stardust inquests have heard about the intense heat in the nightclub as the fire took hold and how there were 'parachutes of flames' dropping from the ceiling
