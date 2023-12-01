First Responder Describes Finding Victims Huddled Together in Stardust Blaze

The first emergency responder at the scene of the Stardust blaze describes finding victims huddled together on the dancefloor. John Fitzsimons, a fireman working as a doorman that night, was one of the first to contact the station about the fire. The seriousness of the fire was immediately escalated as lives were at risk and up to 200 people could be lost.





Inquests told how flames 'shot across' Stardust ceilingA survivor of the Stardust fire has described how he went back inside the burning building to pull a girl to safety.

Stardust survivor was alerted to fire by sister who then diedInquest into 1981 nightclub blaze hears how Louise Sorohan was warned by her sister Teresa McDonnell (16)

Trapped Stardust victims used toilet water to surviveThe Stardust inquests have heard how those trapped in the burning building splashed water from the toilets onto their faces as the smoke and heat grew more intense. Deirdre Dames, a survivor, shared her experience in court.

Stardust Survivor Recalls Terrifying Moments in Dublin Nightclub FireA survivor of the Stardust nightclub fire in Dublin recounts her experience of being trapped in the toilets and fearing for her life before being rescued by firemen. Witnesses at the inquest also share their stories of being trapped and eventually saved during the tragic incident that claimed the lives of 48 young people in 1981.

Eyewitness describes intense heat and panic during Stardust nightclub fireThe Stardust inquests have heard about the intense heat in the nightclub as the fire took hold and how there were 'parachutes of flames' dropping from the ceiling

Teenager recalls lack of supervision and frequent fuse blowouts at Stardust inquestA then-teenager who worked at the Stardust nightclub testifies at an inquest about the lack of supervision and frequent fuse blowouts in the venue. He also mentions the setup of the light and sound system on the stage and the equipment brought into the club on the night of the fire.

