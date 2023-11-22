Teenager recalls lack of supervision and frequent fuse blowouts at Stardust inquest

A THEN-TEENAGER who worked with DJ in the Stardust has told an inquest that fuses in the venue would blow “on a regular basis” and there was never an electrician supervising when the light and sound system was set up on the stage. Anthony McDonald, who was 18 at the time, also confirmed to counsel at the inquest today that about 50 or 60 light boxes would be run off four plugboards.

Mr McDonald agreed with lawyers that when they were setting up equipment in the club they were essentially left to their own devices. He told the jury at the Dublin District Coroner’s Court inquest into the fire which claimed the lives of 48 young people in the early hours of Valentine’s Day, 1981, that he helped to carry the equipment from a van into the club on the night. It took around half an hour to bring all the equipment into the venue and the van was “packed” with gear including speakers and lighting cabinets, he told Mark Tottenham BL, a member of the coroner’s legal team. Mr McDonald said he was on the stage when he heard someone say there was a fir





thejournal_ie » / 🏆 32. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'We couldn't breathe' - Stardust survivor tells inquestStardust campaigner and survivor, Antoinette Keegan, who lost two sisters in the fire, has described being trampled on in the rush to get out of the burning building and how she thought she was going to die in the blaze.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stardust victim tells of ‘clutching’ her sister’s hand as she was pulled from infernoAnother witness at the inquiry described his ongoing pain on losing his ‘best mate’ at the nightclub fire in 1981

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Stardust survivor says fire like 'looking into hell'A survivor of the Stardust disaster has described first seeing the fire like 'looking into hell'. Christine Carr was 16-years-old at the time of the blaze and was giving evidence at the inquests into the 48 people who died in the 1981 nightclub blaze.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stardust inquests: Woman recalls holding friend’s shoulders to keep from falling and being trampledChristine Carr, who was 16 at the time of fire in which 48 young people died, described breathing in smoke ‘like tyres’ as she tried to escape

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Stardust witness recalls being swept to safety by crowdThe Stardust inquests have heard how a then teenager initially escaped out of the building, and then went back in to look for her friends before being swept out again to safety by a crowd of people.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Stardust witness recalls being swept to safety by crowdThe Stardust inquests have heard how a then teenager initially escaped out of the building, and then went back in to look for her friends before being swept out again to safety by a crowd of people.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »