First Dates star Fred Sirieix attacks Nigel Farage over Brexit campaign

First Dates star Fred Sirieix started a rumble in the I’m A Celebrity jungle as he attacked Nigel Farage over his Brexit campaign and branded it 'shameful'. The 51-year-old Frenchman was with the failed politician for less than 48 hours in camp before he questioned his tactics and motivation for wanting the UK to leave Europe in 2016.
Fred said the average person had 'lost out' now we were no longer part of the EU, but Farage insisted 'they haven't lost out' despite multiple problems for the country since it left. The conversation started calmly with Josie Gibson and Danielle Harold asking Farage what ex Prime Minister Boris Johnson was really like. He replied: 'Entertaining… in small doses. surprisingly introverted. You see this big act, fluffing the hair… surprising. I think he’s one of the most disorganised human beings that possibly ever lived. The whole thing’s bloody chaos. Shambles.' In the Bush Telegraph Danielle said: 'I found it so interesting to listen, sat with him picking his brains, having a chat. Then it got a little bit heated.
