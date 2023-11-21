Concerns raised over reduced traffic enforcement activity by gardaí

MINISTER JACK CHAMBERS wrote to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in September raising concern at reduced traffic enforcement activity by gardaí, which the Minister suggested risked undermining other measures by the state to improve road safety.

Chambers, the junior minister responsible for road safety, noted that Garda detections of mobile phone use by drivers were down 40% as of 15 September compared with the same period in 2019, while the number of motorists stopped for speeding was down 30% and arrests for drink driving were down 14%. The letter of 22 September and minutes of a subsequent meeting between ministers and the Commissioner were obtained under Freedom of Information by the Dublin Commuter Coalition, which said the enforcement data was “very concerning”, particularly on mobile phone use by motorists which is now “endemic” on Irish roads. Feljin Jose, chair of the campaigning group, said: “This could be one of the worst years for road fatalities in a decad





