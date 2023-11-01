I'm A Celebrity 2023 rumoured line-up from Nigel Farage to soap legends

There has been no confirmed release date regarding the next series of the star-studded reality TV show, but it's thought it will return on ITV1 and ITVX on November 19. With much anticipation on who could be taking on the Bushtucker Trials, here's who we could expect to see in the 2023 series...

Speaking in a discussion with Mark Dolan on GB News, Farage claimed he was used to "living with snakes" thanks to his time serving as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for South East England from 1999 until the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union in 2020.

"Tony from Hollyoaks - as Nick will always happily be known as - is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb. Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick," a source shared to The Sun of Nick potentially joining the show.

Fred, who has appeared in TV roadtrip series alongside Gordon Ramsay and former I'm a Celebrity star Gino D'Acampo, has previously said he wouldn't be up for a stint in the jungle. "I don’t think I’d do I’m a Celebrity. I wouldn’t be too keen on eating a camel’s anus or something like that," the Channel 4 star said last year.

"She’s incredibly down-to-earth and seems to strike a chord with people at home. Plus they’re confident Josie will bring the laughs to I’m A Celebrity, as she already does on This Morning, and is guaranteed to get on with most of the jungle campmates. For all those reasons they were hellbent on getting her - if she was lured by the glitter of Strictly they weren’t going to let her go without a fight.

