Argentine Libertarian Javier Milei Wins Presidential Election

Argentine libertarian Javier Milei, known for his combative stance against the political elite and his criticism of the central bank, has won the presidential election. The self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist defeated Peronist economy chief Sergio Massa in a runoff election, receiving around 56% of the vote. Milei's victory reflects voter anger at Argentina's severe economic crisis.





Argentina: Economy minister top in first round of presidential electionSergio Massa had been tipped to finish behind right-wing populist Javier Milei, who he will face in November’s runoff election

Argentina's President-Elect Faces Daunting ChallengesArgentina's president-elect Javier Milei inherits a country crippled by inflation and short on cash, creditors, and international sympathy. He promises to tackle the deep and complex problems but faces a rocky ride with high inflation and poverty levels.

