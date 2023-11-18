Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone shares behind-the-scenes secrets

Strictly Come Dancing star Vincent Simone has shared some behind-the-scenes secrets from the popular Saturday night show. Vincent appeared as a dancer on the BBC show from 2006 until 2012 and is best remembered for his sensational Argentine tango routines with professional partner Flavia Cacace throughout his time on the show. The dancer and TV personality has now shared a glimpse into what backstage looks like at Strictly on a Saturday night.

We already know that the Sunday night results show is pre-recorded, so it comes as no shock that Saturday requires long hours from cast and crew. Speaking on behalf of ICE36, Vincent tells RSVP Live: "On a show day, all of the dancers and celebrities arrive early in the morning. There was a lot of rehearsals - floor rehearsals, dress rehearsals. Back in my day, the group numbers that the professionals did were pre-recorded in August. That doesn’t happen anymore





