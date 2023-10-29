Messi-Ronaldo Ballon d'Or U-turn speaks volumes after leaked winner

Lionel Messi is set to receive his record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or next week - but it seems as if the legendary forward isn't worried too much about the award.

After years of battling his rival Cristiano Ronaldo for football's most prestigious individual accolade, the 36-year-old Argentine forward's aspirations have evolved past individual prizes, especially after leading Argentina to football's biggest team award.

"I have said it many times, the Ballon d'Or is very important due to the recognition at the individual level, but I never gave it importance, between quotes, the most important thing for me was always the awards at the group level," Messi said previously. "I was lucky to have achieved everything in my career and after the World Cup, I'm thinking about that award much less, my biggest award was that and I'm disguising my moment. headtopics.com

"If it arrives, good, and if not, nothing happens. I was lucky to achieve all my goals in my career and now I have new goals with this club."It's ironic, then, Messi will win his eighth trophy, which is three more than Ronaldo in second place, when he is at a point in his career where individual awards mean less to him. Though that mindset originally wasn't the case.

In 2017, Messi, then playing for Barcelona, revealed he was "hurt" after Ronaldo won his fifth Ballon d'Or and matched his total for most ever. He has since performed a U-turn on his stance on the importance of the award, which sums up where his priorities lie.

"On the one hand, I appreciated having five and being the only one to do so," Messi said at the time. "When Cristiano levelled me, I have to admit that it hurt me a bit. I was no longer alone at the summit. Messi then won his sixth and seventh trophies in 2019 and 2021, respectively, essentially putting to bed any conversation between him and Ronaldo.