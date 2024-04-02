Antiques Roadshow Expert Refuses to Put Price on 'Rare' Item

Antiques Roadshow viewers witnessed a first on Sunday night's episode when expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refused to put a price on an exceptionally "rare" item. The latest episode of the long-running BBC series saw the team of experts head to Alexandra Gardens in Cardiff where Archer-Morgan got to examine an ancient ivory bangle presented to him by a guest. The woman revealed that she purchased the item for just £3 over three decades ago and was keen to hear if it had any monetary value.
Explaining its history in a voiceover, host Fiona Bruce said: "The item was a disc that acted as an endorsement of the professional reputation of an African slave trader in the West African port of Bonny in the 18th century." Inspecting the item, Archer-Morgan made it clear just how controversial the bangle was
