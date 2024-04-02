Antiques Roadshow Expert Refuses to Put Price on 'Rare' Item

Antiques Roadshow viewers witnessed a first on Sunday night's episode when expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refused to put a price on an exceptionally "rare" item. The latest episode of the long-running BBC series saw the team of experts head to Alexandra Gardens in Cardiff where Archer-Morgan got to examine an ancient ivory bangle presented to him by a guest. The woman revealed that she purchased the item for just £3 over three decades ago and was keen to hear if it had any monetary value.

Explaining its history in a voiceover, host Fiona Bruce said: "The item was a disc that acted as an endorsement of the professional reputation of an African slave trader in the West African port of Bonny in the 18th century." Inspecting the item, Archer-Morgan made it clear just how controversial the bangle was

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of disturbing historyAntiques Roadshow viewers were left shocked after expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan refused to value an item due to its disturbing history.

Source: JOEdotie - 🏆 31. / 51 Read more »

Antiques Roadshow guest disagrees with huge valuation of 'priceless' bronze bustAn Antiques Roadshow guest shut down expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan's huge valuation of a wooden sculpture as she branded the beautiful piece 'priceless' on the BBC show

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin sold to Archer Hotel CapitalFive-star hotel overlooking St Stephen’s Green had been for sale with a reported price tag of €260m

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Archer Hotel Capital purchases Shelbourne HotelGlobal real estate investment company, Kennedy Wilson, has completed the sale of the five-star Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin.

Source: RTEbusiness - 🏆 16. / 61 Read more »

Laura Morgan on how to keep yourself organised when life gets extremely busyWe spoke to public relations industry leader Laura Morgan about her journey to get where she is today, what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur and how to keep on the ball with your tasks when they are racking up

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Piers Morgan lashes out at Harry and Meghan as they reach out to Kate MiddletonKate Middleton revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer and is now undergoing preventative chemotherapy in an emotional video released by the future Queen on Friday

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »