Rory Beggan returns to Monaghan squad after NFL trials

Rory Beggan could come into the mix for Monaghan’s Ulster Championship opener against Cavan this weekend after returning from NFL trials and training in America. The Scotstown man is believed to have been involved over the weekend as Vinny Corey’s men hone their preparations for the provincial preliminary round encounter at Clones this Sunday.

All Star keeper Beggan, who turns 32 next week, didn’t feature during the League as he attempted to win a place on the roster of an American football side as a kicker. He took part in an NFL combine in Indianapolis at the end of February, before going for further training, but has yet to be offered a contract. Beggan could yet be snapped up by an NFL side over the coming months, but for now his return to the Monaghan squad is a huge boost for the side

