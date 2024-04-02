Fair City Stars Shane Quigley Murphy and Connie Doona Expecting First Child Together

Fair City stars Shane Quigley Murphy and Connie Doona have announced they are expecting their first child together. The couple first got together while working on the RTE One soap but kept their relationship under wraps for several months. Shane (33), who plays Carrigstown’s Gareth Boyle, and Connie (27), who plays Zoe Allen, got the best Christmas present they could ask for when they found out they were expecting their first child together back in December.

They exclusively revealed the news to RSVP. Connie told RSVP Magazine: 'We found out about two weeks before Christmas, and it was the best present ever. It was an exciting Christmas for all the family. Poor Shane got a FaceTime out of the blue. I had Covid the week before and I said to him, 'My Covid test is negative, but I’ve done another test and this one is more positive.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

