Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing 737-9 Aircraft After Mid-Air Incident

Alaska Airlines has grounded all its Boeing 737-9 aircraft after a window and a piece of fuselage blew out in mid-air. The FAA will order the temporary grounding and inspections of some Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft operated by US carriers. This affects about 171 planes worldwide. Alaska Airlines and United Airlines have already grounded their Max 9 fleets.





Exploring Alaska's Glaciers on a CruiseA travel experience of exploring Alaska's glaciers on a cruise ship, with a focus on Glacier Bay National Park and the decision to sail on the Norwegian Encore.

Five Coast Guard Crew Killed in Collision at Tokyo's Haneda AirportA Japan Airlines aircraft collided with a coast guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport, causing the JAL airliner to burst into flames. All passengers and crew safely evacuated the plane, but the fire burned for over six hours before being extinguished.

Atlantic Flight Training Academy revs up for switch to sustainable fuelThe Cork-based flight school has started its transition to powering its aircraft with sustainable aviation fuel

