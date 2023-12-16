Atlantic Flight Training Academy revs up for switch to sustainable fuel

The Atlantic Flight Training Academy has started to transition its 15 training aircraft to burn sustainable air fuel (SAF). The Cessna 172 training planes will receive new engines that can work with SAF and will also be quieter and more efficient than the previously used models. SAF is produced from non-petroleum-based renewable sources and can produce up to 90 per lower CO2 emissions than previously used fuels.

AFTA’s new sustainable fuel programme will receive up to 20 per cent funding from Enterprise Ireland’s operational excellence offer fund





businessposthq » / 🏆 8. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Heroic Dad Rushes to Help Stranger with Gruesome Injury on British Airways FlightA heroic dad with little medical experience rushed to help a stranger on a British Airways flight after a gruesome injury saw her foot left 'hanging on by her skin'. Hemal Patel and two other passengers sprang into action mid-air after the woman, believed to be a mum in her 50s, sustained a severe fracture above her left ankle.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Four Irish athletes set to attend NFL training camp in AmericaDown’s Charlie Smyth and ex-Ireland rugby under-20 international Darragh Leader among the four set to travel, with Tyrone’s Niall Morgan missing out. Rory Beggan and Wicklow’s Mark Jackson are among four Irish athletes set to attend a training camp in America in a bid to earn an opportunity to play in the NFL.

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Chiedozie Ogbene interview: ‘Stephen Kenny built a strong foundation for the future of Ireland football’Ireland and Luton winger happy to acknowledge the role international football played in his top-flight breakthrough: ‘I am ready for the Premier League’

Source: IrishTimesSport - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Garda claims he was assaulted by fellow guard during Prince Charles' visitA garda has claimed in court that he was assaulted by a fellow guard as he sought to help a collapsed drunken colleague inside the Garda Training College where they were staying during a visit by then Prince Charles. Read more here:

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »

Dublin side Kilmacud Crokes to face defending champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne in All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-finalMichelle Davoren and Kilmacud Crokes will face defending champions Kilkerrin-Clonberne in the currentaccount.ie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship semi-final. The Dublin side has welcomed players from their western counterparts to training sessions throughout the year. Davoren believes in keeping the door open for outside players to maintain their fitness levels.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

Verdict of Misadventure Returned in Inquest into Death of Irish Coast Guard MemberA verdict of misadventure has been returned at the inquest into the death of Irish Coast Guard advanced coxswain Caitriona Lucas. The jury issued seven recommendations in relation to safety management, training, and equipment used by the Irish Coast Guard.

Source: thejournal_ie - 🏆 32. / 50 Read more »