Zillow beats Q3 estimates, traffic falls short of estimates

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Energy stocks are at their 52-week highs, while the market is bearish because of geopolitical tensions. Should you hold or sell these stocks? The post Why You Might Want to Sell Those Energy Stocks Soon appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by about 5% to a near five-month low on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' Western companies exiting Russia must sell assets in rubles or else face delays and perhaps losses to transfer dollars or euros abroad.Blue-chip stocks are some of the best options on the market, but these three are where you could see a secure turnaround. The post Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income in this volatile environment.

Stocks could break out of their 'doom loop' this week amid a flurry of catalysts in the bond market and the economy, Fundstrat says

YAHOOFINANCECA: Zillow and Real Estate Stocks Plunge After Collusion VerdictZillow Group Inc. and other real estate stocks experienced a significant drop in value after a Missouri jury found the National Association of Realtors and other industry players guilty of colluding to maintain high brokerage commissions.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Zillow Plunges After Verdict on Real Estate Brokerage CommissionsZillow's stock price drops following a decision on real estate brokerage commissions.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Turkey may exclude banks from inflation-adjusted accounting -ministerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Zillow Rebounds After NAR’s Guilty Verdict Rattled InvestorsZillow Group Inc. is leading its digital real estate peers in a modest rebound Wednesday after a report that a Missouri jury found the National Association of Realtors guilty of colluding to maintain high brokerage commissions sent shares tumbling Tuesday.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Zillow Tops Estimates, Says It Can ‘Thrive’ in Industry TurmoilZillow Group Inc. reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as revenue from selling marketing services to real estate agents held up in an anemic housing market.

GLOBEANDMAIL: TMX Group reports third-quarter profit, revenue up from year agoTMX Group says it earned 35 cents per diluted share on an adjusted basis, up from an adjusted profit of 34 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year

