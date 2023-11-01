Host Hotels & Resorts raises full-year adjusted FFO outlook on higher hotel occupancy

A recovery in international travel has lifted the quarterly results of hotel operators, as post-pandemic flexible work arrangements encourage more Americans to fly overseas for leisure and business. The company, which owns luxury and upscale hotels operating under brand names such as JW Marriott and Ritz Carlton, now expects adjusted FFO per share in the range of $1.90 to $1.95, compared to prior expectations in the range of $1.82 to $1.89.

Host Hotels expects full-year RevPAR (revenue per available room) to be 5.6% above pre-pandemic 2019. "Despite the impact of the wildfires in Maui, we maintained the midpoint of our previous full year comparable hotel RevPAR growth at 8%," said CEO James Risoleo.

The company, which owns about 72 properties in the U.S. and five internationally, reported an adjusted FFO per share of 41 cents for the third quarter ended September 30, compared to 38 cents last year.

Comparable hotel revenues were down slightly year-on-year to $1.18 billion from $1.19 billion due to lower room rates.(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Welltower raises annual FFO forecast on senior housing strengthExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Mexico to give interest subsidies, but no loans, to Acapulco hotels destroyed by Hurricane OtisMEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government said Wednesday it will assume half of the interest rates on bank loans to help rebuild the 377 hotels destroyed or ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

CBC: 5 ghost tour guides share their favourite haunting tales from across CanadaHaunted hotels, back-alley apparitions and more terrifying local lore.

Source: CBC | Read more ⮕

TSN_SPORTS: Australia Withdraws Bid to Host 2034 FIFA World CupAustralia has decided not to bid for hosting the 2034 FIFA World Cup after the Asian Football Confederation backed the Saudi bid. Instead, Australia will focus on securing hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2026 Women's Asian Cup.

Source: TSN_Sports | Read more ⮕

HUFFPOSTCANADA: ‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Charlamagne Tha God Spots GOP Speaker's 'Weird' X-Rated ClaimOvernight Editor, HuffPost

Source: HuffPostCanada | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: NBA Chooses Golden State Warriors to Host 2025 All-Star WeekendThe National Basketball Association has chosen the Golden State Warriors and the team’s Chase Center in San Francisco as host for the 2025 All-Star Game and weekend activities, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕