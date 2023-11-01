HEAD TOPICS

Zillow Tops Estimates, Says It Can ‘Thrive’ in Industry Turmoil

BNNBloomberg1 min.

Zillow Group Inc. reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, as revenue from selling marketing services to real estate agents held up in an anemic housing market.

News Source

BNNBLOOMBERG

counterparts: TMU studyFinancial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is keyFinancial stress levels climb as Canadians use debt to pay for essentialsEmployers set aside less for 2024 pay increases: surveyBank of Canada rate pause opens sweet spot for savers: Dale JacksonOntario removing full HST on new rental buildsFed Holds Rates at 22-Year High, Signals Concern on Yield RiseZillow Rebounds After NAR’s Guilty Verdict Rattled InvestorsWeWork to Enter Chapter 11 Bankruptcy as Soon as...

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Lumen Technologies tops third-quarter revenue estimates on strong demandExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: CVS Tops Sales Estimates While Pushing Deeper Into Health CareCVS Health Corp. posted higher sales and profit in the third quarter, a sign that the drugstore chain’s cost-cutting strategy is paying off as it expands its health-care business.
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Taco Bell parent Yum Brands tops quarterly same-store sales estimatesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Wingstop tops Q3 earnings estimatesChicken wing chain Wingstop (WING) outpaces third-quarter earnings estimates, posting $117.1 million in revenue and gains of $0.69 per share. Yahoo Finance...
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Zillow Rebounds After NAR’s Guilty Verdict Rattled InvestorsZillow Group Inc. is leading its digital real estate peers in a modest rebound Wednesday after a report that a Missouri jury found the National Association of Realtors guilty of colluding to maintain high brokerage commissions sent shares tumbling Tuesday.
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Zillow and Real Estate Stocks Plunge After Collusion VerdictZillow Group Inc. and other real estate stocks experienced a significant drop in value after a Missouri jury found the National Association of Realtors and other industry players guilty of colluding to maintain high brokerage commissions.
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕