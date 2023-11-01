2023 Food and Beverage Atlantic Award winners unveiled

The Food and Beverage Conference and Awards celebrated culinary talent, innovation, and industry accomplishments, featuring presentations from industry experts to talk about the sector's future. Winners of the FBA Awards were recognized in five categories. Each was honoured with a trophy, which featured the iconic FBA medallion crafted by skilled artisans at Seagull Pewter.Libra Beverage Co., Charlottetown, P.E.I. — Rising Star of the year;Fancy Pokket Bakery, Moncton, N.B. — Mover & Shaker of the Year;Trésor et Délices, Grand Falls, N.B. — Foodie’s Choice Award.

