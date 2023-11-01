JOHN DeMONT: Is it OK to shoplift to eat?

Everyone looks for a villain. Over half of Nova Scotians, compared to one-in-three people across the country, think price gouging by grocery companies like Loblaws and Sobeys — who have lately been recording eye-popping profits—is the main driver behind soaring food prices., giving them until Nov. 2 to table “a comprehensive report on their strategies and initiatives taken to date and on further actions aimed at the stabilization of grocery prices in Canada.

There's an epidemic of organized big-ticket shoplifting across North America, including “flash robs” of young thieves threatening staff, and brazenly sweeping entire shelves of expensive stuff into a bag before making off with their booty.In some cases, increasing theft is surely driven by need, but there can also be a sense of entitlement. - File

In Canadian grocery stores, my sense is that the theft is mostly low-level stuff, but the pilfering is soaring in lockstep with the rise in food prices.In some cases, the theft is surely driven by need:— or pinched by circumstances or the rising costs of food and housing — and need to take desperate measures to acquire the essentials of life.

On some level, even though we are talking about down-to-earth things like bread, eggs and milk, the debate is a philosophical one. Except, sooner or later, pilferage will get passed along to others in the form of higher prices. And what about the grocery store staffers who will have to deal with thieves, no matter what their motivation?

