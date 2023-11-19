United Auto Workers Union Ratifies Contracts with Ford and Stellantis

The United Auto Workers union has ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, raising pay across the industry and helping reshape the auto business. Workers at Stellantis voted 68.8% in favor of the deal, while Ford workers voted 69.3% in favor. The contracts will force automakers to absorb higher costs and shift away from gasoline-fueled vehicles.





calgarysun » / 🏆 31. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

United Auto Workers Union Ratifies New Contracts with Ford and StellantisThe United Auto Workers union has ratified new contracts with Ford and Stellantis, raising pay across the industry and helping reshape the auto business as it transitions to electric vehicles.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

United Auto Workers Close to Tentative Agreement with Stellantis, Illinois Plant to ReopenTop United Auto Workers are close to a tentative agreement with Stellantis to reopen the automaker's assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which was closed earlier this year, leaving 1,300 workers unemployed.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Contract with Ford MotorThe United Auto Workers have outlined the key details of their tentative contract with Ford Motor, including significant investments in factories, raises for workers, and improved benefits.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

GM, UAW reach tentative deal; joining Big Three rivals Ford and StellantisGM has reportedly reached a tentative deal with the United Auto Workers (UAW), joining its rivals Ford and Stellantis in coming one step closer to putting...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 23. / 67,34 Read more »