Maintaining the Right Humidity Level in Your Home

A home with a humidity level between 30 and 50 per cent is a happy home. If you have too much humidity, you can support the growth of dangerous mould. If you don’t have enough, you can be subjected to health issues. There are signs to determine the humidity level in your home. Use a humidifier if your home is too dry and a dehumidifier if it is too humid. You can also measure the humidity with a hygrometer or perform the ice cube test.





financialpost » / 🏆 76. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet some of the 1,500 volunteers who go 'all-in' to clean up and fix Ontario hiking trailsKelly Hamilton (left) and Nick Kuret (right) make sure a step is level.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »

China urges Myanmar to cooperate on maintaining stability on borderExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 44. / 28,125 Read more »

Environmental protection and maintaining reliable operations are the top priorities at the Parkland Burnaby RefinerySafety, integrity, community and respect – this is the Parkland promise

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 13. / 76,7 Read more »

Ask a planner: Am I at risk of losing out on CPP?CPP can help you with maintaining ‘tax control’ by taking it earlier or later in life

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Small business confidence hits lowest level since COVID-19 onset: CFIB'Name a business challenge and it's happening in Canada right now,' says the group's chief economist.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »

Dollar firms, yen weakens to intervention-wary levelThe dollar was firm on Thursday, hovering near a one-week high as Treasury yields rose and investor appetite for riskier currencies dimmed, while the yen...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 43. / 28,125 Read more »