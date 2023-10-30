United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Contract with Ford Motor

(Reuters) - The United Auto Workers on Sunday laid out key parts of the union's tentative 4 1/2-year contract with Ford Motor, which will end a divisive strike if approved by members.* Ford will invest $8.1 billion in renovating factories and adding new models.

* Raises of 33% or more for many workers over the life of the contract, including cost-of-living adjustments that push up wages in line with inflation. At the top end, workers will see an extra $70,000 in pay over the contract.* Pathway for battery and electric vehicle plants to come under the union agreement at commensurate pay rates.

* Increased contributions to 401(k) individual retirement plans of current workers and increased pension payments for current retirees* Temporary workers will become permanent workers faster, and it will take fewer years for workers on a job to get to the top pay rate. headtopics.com

United Auto Workers Close to Tentative Agreement with Stellantis, Illinois Plant to ReopenTop United Auto Workers are close to a tentative agreement with Stellantis to reopen the automaker's assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, which was closed earlier this year, leaving 1,300 workers unemployed. Read more ⮕

United Auto Workers Expand Strike at GM, Include Tennessee PlantThe United Auto Workers have expanded their strike at General Motors to include a plant in Tennessee, as the union reaches a tentative agreement with the automaker. The strike at the Spring Hill plant could have a significant impact on GM's production of large pickups. Meanwhile, the UAW has also reached agreements with Chrysler parent Stellantis and Ford Motor . Read more ⮕

