Forcing Bulbs into Bloom: A Holiday Tradition

Forcing bulbs into bloom this time of year is an age-old tradition that has an increasing following today! Specially prepared, heat-treated bulbs, like Paperwhite narcissus, are traditionally used at this time of year to dress our homes for the coming holidays. They also make wonderful gifts for anyone needing a bit of cheer.

Whether they are potted in soil or set on stones in glass containers (so their white roots are displayed), the secret to creating their optimal performance is to start them cool. They need at least ten days of outside temperatures in the 5°C to 10°C range for the roots to begin developing. Once the roots are nicely established, the green leaves will begin to grow. By keeping the bulbs cool, nice, compact flower stems will emerge at the same time. Once the flower stems are out of the bulbs, bring them inside to watch the flowers develop. The cooler you keep them (around 10°C), the more compact and attractive the whole plant will look. Once the flowers open, you get to enjoy their unique perfume





