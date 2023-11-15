Truck carrying suspected methamphetamines intercepted at Canadian border

On March 4, a semi-truck attempted to enter Canada at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., according to a release issued Wednesday by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). At first, the vehicle appeared to be carrying “a legitimate shipment of goods,” but upon further inspection, border agents discovered what they suspected to be methamphetamines hidden within the truck’s load, the release said.

After a joint investigation conducted by Windsor RCMP’s Border Integrity Unit and the Canadian Border Services Agency’s (CBSA) Intelligence and Enforcement Operations Division, Marvin Watson, 31, of Toronto, was arrested as the suspected organizer of the shipment. The accused was arrested while operating a moving van at his Toronto residence. During the arrest, police said 120 kg of cocaine was seized. His partner, Maria Kiguru, 33, also a resident of Toronto, was also arrested on suspicion of having been involved in the alleged criminal activity

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CTVNEWS: Royal Canadian Mint Unveils New King Design for Canadian CoinsThe Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins. The mint said a small amount of 2023-dated coins with the King are to circulate in early December.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Eighth Canadian connected to Canada confirmed dead in Israel-Hamas conflictGlobal Affairs Canada (GAC) has confirmed the death of an eighth person connected to Canada in its latest update pertaining to the ongoing violent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canadian Government to Review Glencore's Acquisition of Teck's Elk Valley ResourcesThe Canadian government will carefully review Glencore's acquisition of Teck's Elk Valley Resources Ltd. to ensure it benefits Canada and passes a national security test. The government will consider factors such as Canadian jobs, a Canadian headquarters, environmental concerns, and the rights of Indigenous people.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

CTVNEWS: Emirates Makes $52 Billion Aircraft Purchase, Chinese Shoppers Scrimp, and MoreEmirates opens Dubai Air Show with a $52 billion aircraft purchase from Boeing. Worried Chinese shoppers affect Singles' Day shopping. COVID-19 aid thieves make extravagant purchases. Americans' tipping habits revealed in a new survey. Concerns raised about grocery code of conduct in Canada . Statistics Canada estimates parents' lifetime spending on children. Two-parent households turn to food banks in Canada . Canada 's inflation rate decreases to 3.

Source: CTVNews | Read more »

NATİONALPOST: Jury sees photo of damaged truck in Nathaniel Veltman's murder trialThe jury at Nathaniel Veltman's murder trial had seen the photo of the damaged pickup truck before that showed the swatches of bright fabric embedded in the crumpled hood. Closing arguments, the last step before Superior Regional Justice Renee Pomerance gives final instruction to the jury, began Tuesday.

Source: nationalpost | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Defence outlines case for accused in London, Ont., truck attackChristopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman. The 22-year-old Londoner has pleaded not guilty to four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder. Four members of the Afzaal family – grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenage daughter Yumnah – were all killed while a nine-year-old boy suffered serious but survivable injuries.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »