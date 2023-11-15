Defence outlines case for accused in London, Ont., truck attack

Christopher Hicks spent a little over an hour Tuesday morning outlining their defence for Veltman. The 22-year-old Londoner has pleaded not guilty to four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder. Four members of the Afzaal family – grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their teenage daughter Yumnah – were all killed while a nine-year-old boy suffered serious but survivable injuries.

A conviction on first-degree murder requires the jury to believe, beyond reasonable doubt, an accused person's actions were planned and deliberate. Hicks argued that Veltman's actions were not planned, citing his research on vehicle speeds and the effects of consuming psilocybin

