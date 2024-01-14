Toronto's Proposed Property Tax Increase: What You Need to Know

Toronto's proposed property tax rate for this year is on the table and you've got questions. CBC Toronto's city hall reporter Shawn Jeffords breaks down below what we know and what we don't at this point. Staff proposed a 10.5 per cent property tax increase this week — amounting to more than $300 per year added to the bill of the average home — and warned without funding from the federal government, that could climb as high as 16.5 per cent.

The money is needed to combat a massive budget shortfall, city officials say. Mayor Olivia Chow called it "the first step in the process of getting our city back on track.





CBCToronto » / 🏆 51. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fatal Shooting in Northwest Calgary, New Zealand Runner Stops in Calgary, Negative Views on Federal Government, Tax Breaks for Canadians, Passenger Falls from AirplaneFatal shooting in northwest Calgary was random, police say. Canmore resident group asks government for environmental assessment of developments. 'One foot in front of the other': New Zealand runner stops in Calgary on cross-Canada run for childhood cancer. Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows. It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024. Air Canada says it is investigating after a passenger on board a flight from Toronto to Dubai opened a cabin door and fell to the tarmac at Pearson airport, sustaining injuries. Ontario man charged after suspected $6

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Ottawa Property Taxes to Increase Modestly, Mayor Warns of Future ChallengesOttawa residents will experience a modest 2.5% property tax hike for next year, meeting the mayor's promise. However, the mayor warns that the 2025 budget will be more challenging and may require assistance from other levels of government.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Tough Year for Banks, Dubai Property Market Bracing for SlowdownA summary of the latest news in the banking industry, Dubai's property market, iron ore prices, Xiaomi's electric vehicle launch, European stocks, Reliance's AI transformation, Israeli startup funding, Turkish lira and bonds, Russia's tank production, global ESG debt market, London-based oil trader Mandara, and the microplastics problem caused by glitter.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Bushy-tailed woodrats cause thousands of dollars in damage to Alberta resident's propertyRodents known as bushy-tailed woodrats have been nesting in and under a Crowsnest Pass resident's property, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The pack rats have been wreaking havoc on the property for over two decades, destroying a mobile home and leaving behind a skunky trail of destruction.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Toronto to See Increase in Construction ProjectsToronto will be teeming with construction projects this year, making it the busiest city in North America for construction. The city aims to bundle construction needs to minimize disruptions and address traffic congestion.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Strickland and Du Plessis to Headline UFC Fight Night in TorontoStrickland and Du Plessis will face off in the main event at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Strickland enters the fight with a three-fight winning streak, while Du Plessis has eight consecutive victories. Both fighters are aiming to establish themselves as top contenders in the middleweight division.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »