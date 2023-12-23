Ottawa Property Taxes to Increase Modestly, Mayor Warns of Future Challenges

As cities across Canada jack up property taxes, Ottawans have come off with a more meagre hike. But can it last? Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the 2025 budget will be more challenging than the first two of his term. He has no further commitment to a specific ceiling for tax hikes, but pledges to keep taxes as low as possible. The 2025 budget is expected to be an even bigger challenge, and the city may need help from other levels of government.





Alberta Premier Invokes Sovereignty Act to Challenge Ottawa's Electricity RegulationsAlberta Premier Danielle Smith has invoked the sovereignty act legislation to challenge Ottawa's electricity regulations and establish a new provincial Crown corporation. The act aims to become the province's power 'generator of last resort'. The resolution will be debated by MLAs on Tuesday and targets the federal government's clean electricity regulations.

Ottawa City Council Approves Tax Breaks for Affordable HousingOttawa city council has voted to approve a plan that would give developers tax breaks for building affordable housing, no matter where in the city it goes. The plan includes grants of $6,000 to $8,000 per affordable rental unit per year for 20 years, as long as at least 20% of the units (minimum of five units) are designated as affordable. The units must remain affordable for at least 20 years. A finalized affordable housing CIP and bylaw will be drafted for council approval in early 2022.

New Ottawa Housing Development in Danger Due to Shadowing ConcernsA new housing development in Ottawa consisting of residential towers on Baseline Road is facing potential issues due to shadowing concerns on the nearby Central Experimental Farm.

Ottawa proposes changes to filing requirements for new tax on foreign-owned homesOttawa is proposing to largely scrap filing requirements for a new tax on foreign-owned underused and vacant homes, affecting Canadian homeowners and corporations. The changes would apply starting in 2023, excluding 2022. The exemption reflects changes sought by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.

Shoppers in Ottawa Get a Head Start on Black Friday DealsShoppers in Ottawa are getting a head start on Black Friday by searching for the best deals. Many are looking for items that people really need, rather than just buying things they might like. The Retail Council of Canada reports that more people are planning to shop on Black Friday this year, and they are looking for ways to stretch their dollar. Despite the deep discounts, the council predicts that spending will be higher this holiday season compared to last year. Meanwhile, small businesses are offering smaller items at lower prices as they struggle to compete with Black Friday.

CTV News Ottawa Mourns the Loss of Veteran Journalist John FetterleyCTV News Ottawa pays tribute to John Fetterley, a veteran journalist and beloved colleague, who passed away at the age of 74. Fetterley had a successful career covering Canadian politics and was known for his unique writing style and extensive knowledge.

