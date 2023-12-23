Blue Jays Birthdays: Jim Clancy, Roy Howell, and Jeremy Accardo

We have a trio of Blue Jays birthdays today. Jim Clancy turns 68, Roy Howell turns 70, and Jeremy Accardo turns 42. Clancy was an original Jay, picked up in the expansion draft in 1976. He was called up to the Jays in July of 1977, our first season. He would be a Blue Jay for 12 seasons, battling it out with Dave Stieb for the franchise lead in wins for much of that time.

His best season was 1982 when he made 40 starts, had a 16-14 record (for a team that finished tied for last in the AL East), throwing 266.2 innings with a 3.71 ERA, and made the All-Star team for the only time in his career. As a Jay, he had a 128-140 record in 352 games, 345 starts, 73 complete games, and 1 save. He is still 3rd on the team list for wins, 2nd in innings (2204.2), and 3rd in strikeouts. After the 1988 season, he left as a free agent, and the Astros signed him, but the 2200 innings he threw for us used up his arm. He had an excellent half-season pitching out of their bullpen in 1991, and then he was traded to the Braves at the deadlin





