New Ottawa Housing Development in Danger Due to Shadowing Concerns

A new Ottawa housing development consisting of new residential towers on Baseline Road looks to be in danger due to shadowing concerns on the nearby Central Experimental Farm. A report to the city's Planning and Housing Committee outlines recommendations for the site located on Baseline Road which currently serves as a strip mall containing the original location of the Lone Star Texas Grill.
The proposed development by Theberge Homes would see the construction of three mixed-use but predominantly residential high-rise towers in two phases. The development would include 1,089 residential units and a total of about 2850 square metres of commercial space on the ground floors. The proposal also includes just over 1,100 parking spaces in a four-level underground parking garage. The property is just south of the experimental farm, a designated National Historic site, which was considered as part of the city staff review and recommendations
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »
Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »
Source: CBCPolitics - 🏆 79. / 51 Read more »