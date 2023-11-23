New Ottawa Housing Development in Danger Due to Shadowing Concerns

A new Ottawa housing development consisting of new residential towers on Baseline Road looks to be in danger due to shadowing concerns on the nearby Central Experimental Farm. A report to the city's Planning and Housing Committee outlines recommendations for the site located on Baseline Road which currently serves as a strip mall containing the original location of the Lone Star Texas Grill.

The proposed development by Theberge Homes would see the construction of three mixed-use but predominantly residential high-rise towers in two phases. The development would include 1,089 residential units and a total of about 2850 square metres of commercial space on the ground floors. The proposal also includes just over 1,100 parking spaces in a four-level underground parking garage. The property is just south of the experimental farm, a designated National Historic site, which was considered as part of the city staff review and recommendations





