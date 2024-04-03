South Shore school lunch program setting the standard

In Baghdad's Green Zone, a heavily fortified legacy from Iraq's war-torn years, the glitzy Qatar-financed Rixos hotel is taking shape, highlighting growing investment interest from Gulf Arab states. The government of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani hopes to host Gulf Arab monarchs and other Middle Eastern emissaries in Rixos Baghdad's 470 luxury rooms and suites when they arrive for a planned Arab League summit next year.

His government has been pushing for more investment from the region for an economy ravaged by decades of war and instability, but which is benefiting from record oil revenues, helping to spur demand for consumer goods from its rapidly growing population of at least 43 million

