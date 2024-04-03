Peru's Prime Minister Announces Billions in Fresh Spending Amid Corruption Allegations

Peru's prime minister promises billions in fresh spending, including for mining projects, as the government faces corruption allegations against the president. The spending plan includes $4.6 billion for mining and $8 billion for public-private partnerships.

President Dina Boluarte's cabinet is facing a vote of confidence.

Former Senegal prime minister concedes defeat in presidential election to opposition candidateDAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A former Senegalese prime minister has conceded the presidential election to the opposition candidate based on preliminary results a day after the vote was held.

