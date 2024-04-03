South Shore school lunch program setting the standard

A pilot project launched by Horizon Health has helped potential stroke patients in New Brunswick access a computed tomography (CT) scan faster than the national standard. Working with Ambulance New Brunswick, the emergency department staff at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton will be alerted by paramedics having a potential stroke patient on the way to the hospital.
The crews will identify a potential stroke patient based on symptoms and determine the estimated time of the patient's arrival. Once the patient arrives, the staff at the emergency department will be ready to perform a CT scan as quickly as possible. Before the project's launch, the average response time was 67 minutes. It has been reduced to 14 minutes, which is better than the national standard of 15 minutes
