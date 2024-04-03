South Shore school lunch program setting the standard

A pilot project launched by Horizon Health has helped potential stroke patients in New Brunswick access a computed tomography (CT) scan faster than the national standard. Working with Ambulance New Brunswick, the emergency department staff at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton will be alerted by paramedics having a potential stroke patient on the way to the hospital.

The crews will identify a potential stroke patient based on symptoms and determine the estimated time of the patient's arrival. Once the patient arrives, the staff at the emergency department will be ready to perform a CT scan as quickly as possible. Before the project's launch, the average response time was 67 minutes. It has been reduced to 14 minutes, which is better than the national standard of 15 minutes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SaltWire Network / 🏆 45. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Health records: Doctors, patients oppose bill to give N.S. government private health informationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Health records: Doctors, patients oppose bill to give N.S. government private health informationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Health Records: Doctors, patients oppose bill to give government private health informationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Health minister must sell oral health providers on dental care plan before coverage beginsMinister of Health Mark Holland rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Source: CBCPolitics - 🏆 79. / 51 Read more »

Health Records: Doctors, patients oppose bill to give government private health informationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

“They do miss their breaks”: Health care workers allege staffing pressures at Lakeridge HealthHospital workers rallied in Oshawa on Wednesday against what they are calling 'cuts and chaos.' Dozens were outside Lakeridge Health's Oshawa hospital, to de

Source: DurhamRadioNews - 🏆 70. / 51 Read more »