South Shore school lunch program setting the standard

Diplomats at a regional Americas body on Wednesday urged Haitian politicians to move forward with a delayed plan to replace Prime Minister Ariel Henry with a transitional council, a move which could trigger the long-awaited deployment of an international security force. The transitional council - agreed with the mediation of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) bloc - has been delayed for over three weeks amid factional infighting over who should be on it and what their powers should be.

Haiti's de facto government says it is examining constitutional concerns that have been raised but is working as fast as possible. "We acknowledge that the agreement has not found favor amongst all, but currently it presents one of the best opportunities to move the country forward," said Samuel Hinds, ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) from Guyana, the current CARICOM leader

