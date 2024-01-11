Saint John Man Dies in Fire at Homeless Encampment

A Saint John family is mourning the loss of a loved one who died in a fire at a homeless encampment. Evan McArthur, 44, is being remembered as a hero. The fire broke out on Saturday and Evan suffered severe burns. He succumbed to his injuries the next day. It is believed that Evan was trying to save people during the fire.





GlobalNational » / 🏆 81. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Origin Story of Saint Nicholas, the Inspiration for Santa ClausThe white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not. The legends surrounding jolly old St. Nicholas -- celebrated annually on Dec. 6 -- go way beyond delivering candy and toys to children.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Founding Member of U.S. Band 'Dixie Chicks' Dies in Car CrashLaura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Male cyclist dies after being struck by unknown object in TorontoA male cyclist has died after being struck by an unknown object while riding his bike in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday morning. The incident happened near Roncesvalles and Boustead avenues. Police are investigating the incident.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Former Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran dies while racing with his sonGil de Ferran, the 2003 Indianapolis 500 winner, died while racing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida. He apparently suffered a heart attack and could not be revived. Roger Penske expressed his condolences to the de Ferran family.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »

Lawyer Who Helped Release Omar Khadr Dies at 77Dennis Edney, a lawyer who played a critical role in the release of former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr, has died at 77. Edney was known for his dedication to his clients and spent over a decade defending Khadr. He was born in Dundee, Scotland.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Montreal Teen Dies of Drug OverdoseA memorial service was held for a 15-year-old Montrealer who died of a drug overdose. The teen's family is devastated and hoping to raise awareness. Mathis Boivin died in his sleep after taking a stronger opioid than fentanyl.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »