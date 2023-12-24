HEAD TOPICS

The Origin Story of Saint Nicholas, the Inspiration for Santa Claus

  • 📰 CTVNews
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 46 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 43%
  • Publisher: 99%

The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not. The legends surrounding jolly old St. Nicholas -- celebrated annually on Dec. 6 -- go way beyond delivering candy and toys to children.

Saint Nicholas, Santa Claus, Origin Story, Legends, Generosity, Christmas

The white-bearded Christian saint whose acts of generosity inspired America's secular Santa Claus figure is known worldwide -- but Saint Nicholas' origin story is not. The legends surrounding jolly old St. Nicholas -- celebrated annually on Dec. 6 -- go way beyond delivering candy and toys to children. "Much of the rest is legend. There's not really a lot of hard historical evidence about St. Nicholas," said the Rev.

Nicholas Ayo, author of "Saint Nicholas in America: Christmas Holy Day and Holiday." But whether the stories are true is not so much the point, said Ayo, an 89-year-old retired Notre Dame University professor named after St. Nicholas. "There's no Santa Claus that lands on the roof, but there's a desire in people's heart for an unconditional love that doesn't depend on your behavior, but the fact that you're somebody's child." Devotion to St. Nicholas -- also referred to as St

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.