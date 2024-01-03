Lawyer Who Helped Release Omar Khadr Dies at 77

Dennis Edney, a lawyer who played a critical role in the release of former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr, has died at 77. Edney was known for his dedication to his clients and spent over a decade defending Khadr. He was born in Dundee, Scotland.
