Lawyer Who Helped Release Omar Khadr Dies at 77

Dennis Edney, a lawyer who played a critical role in the release of former Guantanamo Bay prisoner Omar Khadr, has died at 77. Edney was known for his dedication to his clients and spent over a decade defending Khadr. He was born in Dundee, Scotland.





