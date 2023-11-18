Patients and Staff Leave Gaza's Largest Hospital as Israeli Forces Take Control

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility. The exodus from Shifa Hospital came the same day internet and phone service was restored to the Gaza Strip, ending a telecommunications blackout that forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries.

Israel continued to expand its offensive in Gaza City, with the military warning residents of two neighborhoods and a refugee camp to evacuate for their safety





Israeli Forces Battle Hamas Outside Gaza Hospital, Trapping Patients InsideIsraeli forces encircle Shifa Hospital, claiming it is used by Hamas as a command base. Hospital staff and Hamas deny the claim. Patients and staff are trapped inside with dwindling supplies and no electricity.

Israeli soldier freed in Gaza during ground operation, Israeli army says

Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify as military says it's encircled Gaza CityKHAN YUNIS, GAZA - NOVEMBER 6: Children stand in a building, destroyed during Israeli air raids in the southern Gaza Strip on November 6, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. The Israeli army has expanded its military assault.

Gaza health ministry spokesman: Israeli air strike on a hospital building kills one, injures several others

Israeli Strikes Kill Multiple Civilians At UN Shelter, Hospital In Gaza Combat ZoneTwo strikes hit a U.N. school-turned-shelter just north of Gaza City, killing several people in tents in the schoolyard and women who were baking bread inside the building.

Israeli strikes kill multiple at shelter and hospital in Gaza, as Blinken seeks aidThe new attacks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in the region trying to find ways to ease the plight of the civilians caught in the fighting.

