Canadian doctor worries about colleagues in Gaza amid ongoing conflict

An Airdrie, Alta., family doctor has been spending much of the past six weeks worrying about patients and colleagues in Gaza. “Never in my life have I seen the utter disregard the world has shown to my medical profession colleagues,” Dr. Fozia Alvi said. Alvi has been doing humanitarian work for years and founded Humanity Auxilium, a charitable organization dedicated to serving people in need around the world.

She said she’s receiving messages from her team in Gaza about the lack of water, fuel and medical supplies. “Doctors are sending SOS messages for the last five weeks saying stop bombing our hospitals,” Alvi said.She said the death of the only nephrologist in the Gaza Strip is a horrific reminder of the dangers medical professionals are facing in Gaza. Nephrologists are doctors who specialize in the care of kidneys.“One of my friends in Toronto was crying the other day. He said Dr. Hamam Allouh refused to leave the hospital just out of responsibility to care for his patients who cannot be moved, and he was killed,” Alvi sai





Canadian in Gaza says family is on the list of Canadians allowed to leave Gaza todayA Canadian man in Gaza says his wife and children arrived at a border crossing with Egypt several hours ago after Global Affairs Canada told them they would be able to leave the beseiged Palestinian territory today.

'What about Gaza': Canadian woman stuck in Gaza fears death, pleads for Ottawa's helpMISSISSAUGA — A Canadian woman trapped in Gaza says she is afraid she could die at any moment as Israeli warplanes drop bombs around her in the sealed-off Palestinian territory, and she's pleading for Ottawa's help.

