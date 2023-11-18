Nature's Healing Journey: A Year of Recovery

It has been an entire year of healing with four operations and learning how to walk again. This story and the next is about how Nature helps with the journey of being off and back on to the back roads. It started with a winter prediction story and what would become the final Village Media story of November 2022 and was published on the same day (Nov. 30. 2022) that what was supposed to be a routine knee, cortisone-like injection at one of the hospital’s orthopedic clinics.
Osteoarthritis is one of life’s aging things. But things changed all too quickly and went awry. MRSA stands for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. MRSA is a bacterium that does not get better with the type of antibiotics that usually cure staph infections. When this occurs, the germ is said to be resistant to certain antibiotics. It causes sepsis, which is the body's overwhelming response to infection and can be fatal. Within two days, I was making a trip to “Emerg” where, eventually, with some accelerated work by Dr. Linda Rankin, she immediately summoned the on-call surgeo
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »