Nature's Healing Journey: A Year of Recovery

It has been an entire year of healing with four operations and learning how to walk again. This story and the next is about how Nature helps with the journey of being off and back on to the back roads. It started with a winter prediction story and what would become the final Village Media story of November 2022 and was published on the same day (Nov. 30. 2022) that what was supposed to be a routine knee, cortisone-like injection at one of the hospital’s orthopedic clinics.

Osteoarthritis is one of life’s aging things. But things changed all too quickly and went awry. MRSA stands for methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. MRSA is a bacterium that does not get better with the type of antibiotics that usually cure staph infections. When this occurs, the germ is said to be resistant to certain antibiotics. It causes sepsis, which is the body's overwhelming response to infection and can be fatal. Within two days, I was making a trip to “Emerg” where, eventually, with some accelerated work by Dr. Linda Rankin, she immediately summoned the on-call surgeo





🏆 7. SooToday » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remembering Shirley Roach-baa: A Lifelong Journey of Learning and HealingShirley Roach-baa, a survivor of the Shingwauk Indian Residential School, passed away in August 2021. Her legacy of advocating for Indigenous education and truth and reconciliation efforts will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

US 30-Year Mortgage Rate Tumbles by Most in More Than a YearThe average 30-year mortgage rate plunged last week by the most in more than a year, helping generate the biggest advance in home purchase applications since early June.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

IMF sees Thai GDP growth at 2.7% this year, 3.6% next yearMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Lainey Wilson wins 5 CMA Awards including entertainer of the year, album of the yearLainey Wilson took home five trophies including entertainer of the year Wednesday night at the Country Music Association Awards.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Third-quarter US earnings now seen growing 4.3% year-on-year -LSEG dataExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »

Third-quarter US earnings now seen growing 4.3% year-on-year -LSEG dataU.S. third-quarter earnings estimates are looking more optimistic, with overall S&P 500 earnings expected to have increased 4.3% from a year ago, LSEG data...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 7. / 84,5 Read more »