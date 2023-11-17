Parliament's obsession with trivia and the government's IT project

Much of the routine business of Parliament is the subordination of substance to an endless obsession with trivia. The latest obsession is to find out who is to blame for awarding millions of dollars of business to a company called GC Strategies, a firm with two employees that subcontracted the actual work to other people. But at the same time as ArriveCan is in the news, the government is proceeding with the largest IT project it has ever undertaken — Benefits Delivery Modernization (BDM).

BDM will move old age security (OAS), employment insurance (EI) and the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) — programs that last year delivered $150 billion in benefits to 10 million Canadians — into the cloud. The project was announced in 2017 with an estimated price tag of $1.75 billion and an end date of 2030. Last year, a review by consultants PwC said initial cost estimates for software and implementation were well below the industry average and timelines would be longer than first thought. The new price tag was estimated at $3.4 billion (or higher) and the completion date was forecast to be 2034





