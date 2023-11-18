Judge denies mistrial in Trump's civil fraud case

The judge in Donald Trump's civil fraud case denied his bid for a mistrial, rejecting claims from the former president's lawyers that the proceedings are poisoned by political bias.





Daughter Ivanka Trump must testify at Donald Trump's civil fraud trial, New York judge rulesIvanka Trump will have to take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and the family business, a judge ruled Friday.

Ivanka Trump must take the witness stand in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and their family business, a judge ruled Friday.

Maryanne Trump Barry, Retired Federal Judge and Donald Trump's Sister, Dies at 86Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge and former president Donald Trump's oldest sister, has died at age 86 at her home in New York. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

Judge will reconsider Donald Trump's $10,000 gag order fine amid civil fraud trialExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Donald Trump takes stand at N.Y. fraud trial days after calling judge ‘wacko’Trump's turn on the witness stand, in a case that digs into the business brand he spent decades crafting, is a remarkable convergence of his legal troubles and political ventures.

