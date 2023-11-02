TFS Token offers exceptional igaming benefits to users

The global blockchain gaming market is projected to reach approximately $65.7 billion by the end of 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 70.3% from 2022 to 2027. The number of unique active wallets (UAWs) in blockchain games reached 912K in the third quarter of 2022, representing 48%iGaming tokens improve the gaming experience by enhancing rewards, engagement, and fairness.

Hold to Earn Program: The Hold to Earn integration enables users to hold their TFS Tokens with the prospect of additional rewards. Enhanced liquidity reduces the discrepancy between expected and executed trade prices. This feature attracts traders to DeFi platforms and sustains price stability.

Liquidity Staking at Fairspin offers a unique reward structure directly linked to the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) generated by the casino. Participants in the liquidity pool receive rewards through three key mechanisms:

GGR-Based Rewards: A proportion of the GGR generated by Fairspin is distributed among stakers. This means that as the Fairspin platform expands and generates more revenue, stakers can potentially earn higher rewards.

Importantly, Fairspin’s Liquidity Staking has no minimum or maximum staking periods, allowing users to withdraw or leave their tokens staked, ensuring ongoing rewards without expiration risk.Reflecting the growing industry trend, Fairspin integrated a special Play to Earn program, setting it apart from conventional online casinos. This innovative system lets players earn TFS Tokens while enjoying their favorite games.

