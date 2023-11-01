HEAD TOPICS

Allstate swings to quarterly profit on higher premiums; eyes health, benefits units sale

SaltWire Network1 min.

Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

News Source

SALTWIRE NETWORK

The company said it was pursuing the sale of Allstate's Health and Benefits businesses and expects a sale would likely be completed in 2024. Demand for insurance products has remained resilient in an uncertain economy and the sector is typically considered recession-proof as many policies are often guaranteed by employers, while some are mandated by the government.

The insurer posted a profit of 81 cents on an adjusted basis in the third quarter, compared to a loss of $1.53 per share a year earlier.Premiums in the property-liability business increased 10% to $12.3 billion in the third quarter, driven by rate increases, the company said.(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man charged with aggravated assault in Corner Brook has case set over to Nov. 21Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Moldova president says church must work for European integrationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Judge blocks Biden administration from destroying Texas border fencingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Tennis-Sabalenka slams WTA for court conditions in CancunExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: William Nylander "on a mission" as the Maple Leafs star closes in on franchise recordExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Cape Breton police issue fine for more than $400 for speeding near Big PondExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕