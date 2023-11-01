Allstate swings to quarterly profit on higher premiums; eyes health, benefits units sale

The company said it was pursuing the sale of Allstate's Health and Benefits businesses and expects a sale would likely be completed in 2024. Demand for insurance products has remained resilient in an uncertain economy and the sector is typically considered recession-proof as many policies are often guaranteed by employers, while some are mandated by the government.

The insurer posted a profit of 81 cents on an adjusted basis in the third quarter, compared to a loss of $1.53 per share a year earlier.Premiums in the property-liability business increased 10% to $12.3 billion in the third quarter, driven by rate increases, the company said.(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

