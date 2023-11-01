Marathon Oil profit tops analysts' estimates on higher production

Net production for the quarter rose nearly 20% to 421,000 barrels of oil and gas per day (boepd) from a year ago and was up about 6% from the prior quarter. Prices for its crude oil were 13.6% below and gas prices were 70% below the year-ago quarter. But average realized prices for oil gained 11.6% and natural gas was 20% above the quarter ended June 30.

Marathon Oil also said it expects to post total oil and gas production and capital spending for the year at the higher end of previous guidance ranges. It had previously forecast net production of 385,000 boepd to 405,000 boepd, and capital spending on projects at between $1.9 billion and $2 billion.

A recently signed liquefied natural gas sales agreement that has prices linked to the European natural gas market should lead to significant improvement in its Equatorial Guinea gas business next year, the Houston-based company said.

Adjusted third quarter profit was $466 million, or 77 cents a share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 71 cents per share, according to LSEG data. The company posted a profit of $832 million, or $1.24 per share, in the year-ago period.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man charged with aggravated assault in Corner Brook has case set over to Nov. 21Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Moldova president says church must work for European integrationExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Judge blocks Biden administration from destroying Texas border fencingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Tennis-Sabalenka slams WTA for court conditions in CancunExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: William Nylander "on a mission" as the Maple Leafs star closes in on franchise recordExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Cape Breton police issue fine for more than $400 for speeding near Big PondExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕