Ottawa's New Professional Women's Hockey League Team Hits the Ice

The future is now for Ottawa's new Professional Women's Hockey League team, as it took to the ice on Friday for its first practice. It is the first step in creating a team that was a dream when most of the women were growing up. There is something special here as players jump on the ice at TD Place and into the sport's history books, to build a new hockey team for a new franchise in a new league. "I don’t think I’ve stopped smiling the last two days; my jaw is hurting," said Ashton Bell.

"I’m just so grateful to be here and be a part of this historic moment and it was a great first skate. Just fun out there, competitive.""We’re all at the professional level now, so to see what everyone brings to the rink is really fun," forward Gabbie Hughes said on Friday. "After everything, everything we’ve been waiting for, this league to start and for it to be here and to have it be such a professional atmosphere is unbelievable and they (team staff and managers) just want us to be able to play our best hocke





