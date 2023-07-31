Increasing Use of Winter Tires in Canada

Now that winter is closing in on us, you’re likely looking to buy some snow tires for your vehicle — three Canadians of four put them on their car, after all. If that statistic sounds high, and if you assume it’s because 100 per cent of Quebec motorists drive on winter tires by law, well — nope, that’s not it.

major jumps in winter tires use nearly every province has registered in the past four years In British Columbia, 64 per cent of drivers now use winter tires, up from just 38 percent in 2014. Moving across the country, those numbers are:Maritimes: 94% (up from 73% in 2014)winter tires. And if we had to bet, the sidewall snowflake symbol – the 3PMSF, as the industry calls this pictogram, born in North America two decades ago – is likely helping them separate all-season or all-weather tires from the winter rubber they really want, tires that’ll stick when the temperature drops below 7°C — or much, much colder.It’s -30°C that morning? It shouldn’t be a problem for your winter tire





🏆 27. VancouverSun » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Politics Briefing: Federal watchdog investigating Canadian retailers over forced labour allegationsWalmart Canada, Hugo Boss Canada and Diesel Canada being probed

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Increasing Use of Winter Tires in CanadaThe use of winter tires in Canada has significantly increased in the past four years, with British Columbia and the Maritimes leading the way. The sidewall snowflake symbol is helping drivers differentiate between all-season tires and winter tires.

Source: calgaryherald - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Unemployment rate likely rose in September, increasing odds of Bank of Canada holdAn expected uptick in the unemployment rate may prompt the Bank of Canada to hold interest rates again at its next policy meeting. Read on.

Source: financialpost - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Unemployment rate likely rose in September, increasing odds of Bank of Canada holdAn expected uptick in the unemployment rate may prompt the Bank of Canada to hold interest rates again at its next policy meeting. Read on.

Source: fpinvesting - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Police across Canada 'increasing' patrols around religious buildingsPolice in Canada say they are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are boosting patrols at religious centres across the country.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »

Increasing Demand for Rental Housing Among International Students in CanadaThe tight rental market in Canada is posing challenges for international students, who are facing difficulties finding affordable housing. The influx of visiting students is creating high demand in the already limited rental market for low-income workers, fixed-income seniors, and individuals relying on social assistance. Many international students are well-informed about the housing situation in Canada through their relatives or friends already residing in the country. The affordability crisis in Canada has led to concerns that a growing number of foreign students are becoming homeless. Ontario, with over 411,000 foreign students enrolled in its post-secondary institutions in 2022, is the most popular destination for international students in Canada.

Source: calgaryherald - 🏆 27. / 60,984 Read more »