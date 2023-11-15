Professional Women’s Hockey League Training Camps Open in Original Six Cities

No confirmation of team names or a fixed start date yet, but Professional Women’s Hockey League leaders say they’re filling in the blanks as fast as they can.PWHL training camps opening Wednesday in its original six cities — Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. — encompass 184 players with less than half of them under contracts.

“It feels like we’ve been at this for 10 years, but it’s just been four months,” PWHL board member Stan Kasten said Tuesday during a media conference call. “We had a blank sheet of paper and no employees four months ago and now we have over 120 employees.” The colours of jerseys in each market were revealed Tuesday minus names or logos, but with cities’ names stitched across the front. Each club will play a 24-game regular season starting in early January. An opening date and a television deal have yet to be announced.The PWHL named former WNBA executive Amy Scheer its senior vice-president of business operations Oct. 26. She needs time to review unannounced decisions on the league’s business operations, Kastens sai

