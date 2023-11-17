Former Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark expresses remorse and willingness to cooperate in Greenbelt land swap scandal

Former Ontario Housing Minister Steve Clark expresses remorse for his involvement in the Greenbelt land swap scandal and states his willingness to cooperate with the RCMP. Clark acknowledges that he has not been contacted by the RCMP yet but looks forward to working with them and answering their questions. A report criticized Clark for not properly overseeing the process and recommended that he be reprimanded.





🏆 15. storeyspub » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Housing Minister apologizes for misspeaking on available housing unitsThe Housing Minister apologized on the floor of the House of Assembly this afternoon. As NTV&8217;s Ben Cleary tells us, he says he misspoke on the number of available housing units in the province.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 15. / 73,92 Read more »

Housing minister says he's undaunted by provincial threats to block housing planMinister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Sean Fraser said he won't stop working directly with municipalities to build more homes faster.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 15. / 73,92 Read more »

Modular housing and land trusts could be the perfect pair to address N.L.'s housing crisisExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 15. / 73,92 Read more »

Modular housing and land trusts could be the perfect pair to address N.L.'s housing crisisExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 15. / 73,92 Read more »

Modular housing and land trusts could be the perfect pair to address N.L.'s housing crisisExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 15. / 73,92 Read more »

Affordable housing advocates, students point to gaps in Nova Scotia housing planAdvocates for low-income renters and students in are pointing out gaps in the province's plan to cope with a predicted shortfall of 41,200 residential units by 2028.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 15. / 73,92 Read more »