Nova Scotia MP Sean Fraser Named 'Most Valuable Politician of 2023'

Nova Scotia MP Sean Fraser is named 'Most Valuable Politician of 2023' and 'Best Cabinet Minister' in The Hill Times' annual All Politics Poll. However, the poll was only participated by members of his own party.





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Move: Two Die-Hard Digital Nomads Settle in Nova ScotiaDalene and Pete Heck, long-time digital nomads, finally settle at a former parsonage in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley after health issues. They co-own a digital marketing company and had always wanted to take an extended trip. After facing personal challenges, they decided to make their dream a reality.

Source: macleans - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Low Lobster Landings in Nova Scotia FisheryThe landings in the southwestern Nova Scotia lobster fishery are significantly low this year. The opening shore price is the only positive aspect of the season so far.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Strong Wind Causes Power Outages in Nova ScotiaThe strong wind in southwestern Nova Scotia caused power outages, leaving thousands of residents in darkness. Restoration efforts are underway.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Homelessness Epidemic Among Active-Duty Military Personnel in Nova ScotiaActive-duty military personnel in Nova Scotia are experiencing an “epidemic” of homelessness and housing vulnerability while others are turning down postings in the province because housing is either unaffordable or unavailable. Several groups that provide community-level supports and services to members of the Canadian Armed Forces and to veterans were invited to a legislative standing committee to provide insight into how the province’s cost-of-living crisis is affecting Forces members and veterans.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Canada to Revamp Second World War-style Housing PlanThe federal government will revamp a Second World War-style housing plan to speed up the pace of home building in Canada, Housing Minister Sean Fraser announced Tuesday. Fraser said the country is dusting off a program from nearly 80 years ago run by what was at the time known as Wartime Housing Limited to provide standardized housing blueprints to builders that are cost- and labour-effective. Fraser also mentioned potential changes to the international student visa and temporary foreign workers programs.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Nova Scotians Question Use of $4 Billion in Personal Income TaxA Liberal MLA in Nova Scotia raises concerns about the allocation of $4 billion in personal income tax and suggests returning some of it to residents struggling with the high cost of living.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »