Strong Wind Causes Power Outages in Nova Scotia

Wild and wicked is how many people on social media were describing the wind that blew throughout southwestern Nova Scotia throughout the day and evening on Monday, Dec. 18, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Dec. 19. The wind brought down trees, which brought down power lines and telephone lines, and thrust thousands of residents in southwestern N.S. – particularly in Digby and Yarmouth counties – into darkness due to power outages.

– there had been roughly 10,000 affected customers still experiencing power outages in Yarmouth and Digby counties. That number continued to flucuate as power was being restored. By 6 p.m. the outage map showed nearly 7,200 were still without power.With the downed trees and downed power lines on Monday night, along with other flying debris, people were urged to stay home during the storm if possible, given dangerous and uncertain driving conditions. Nova Scotia Power said on Tuesday morning that restoration efforts across the province were in full force with more than 750 people in the field working to restore power for customer





